Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,521 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,574 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

