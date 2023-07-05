Fortem Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,598 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after buying an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.