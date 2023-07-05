Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,210 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.33.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

