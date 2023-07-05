Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 700 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

