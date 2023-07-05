Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $6.29

Frax Share (FXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $457.66 million and $23.56 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00020694 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,750,146 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

