French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.55

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.55 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 29.55 ($0.38), with a volume of 18,750 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.55 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.05.

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

