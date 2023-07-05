Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,845. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

(Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.