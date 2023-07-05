FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,399 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.48% of FTI Consulting worth $32,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.35. The company had a trading volume of 49,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,988. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.71.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

