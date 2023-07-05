FUNToken Trading 28.3% Higher Over Last Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $57.09 million and $6.41 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

