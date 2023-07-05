Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.13 ($0.12). Approximately 1,686,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 751,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Richard John Buick bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,812.50 ($6,108.01). Insiders own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

