G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $864.01 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00041465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000746 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

