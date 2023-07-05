Gainplan LLC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 145,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 6.8% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gainplan LLC owned about 0.39% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 211,049 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPXL traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,997,325. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $96.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

