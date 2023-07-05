Gainplan LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 595,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,955. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

