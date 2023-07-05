Gainplan LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 67,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,244. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

