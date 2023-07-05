Gainplan LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,567 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,390. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NET traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $64.25. 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,340. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

