Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.60

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.10 ($0.60), with a volume of 56716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.10 ($0.60).
Gama Aviation Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £30.13 million, a P/E ratio of -428.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.94.
About Gama Aviation
Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services in the Middle East, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Business Aviation, Special Mission, and Technology and Outsourcing segments. The Business Aviation segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, and fixed base services, as well as maintenance and repair solutions.
