Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $152.91 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $152.91 million and $3.64 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00008488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

