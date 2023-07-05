GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GDS by 366.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in GDS by 511.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 594,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,095,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Price Performance

Shares of GDS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 812,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $350.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on GDS in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

