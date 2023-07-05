Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $798.34 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $798.34 million and $98,067.29 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.32321633 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $98,070.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

