Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 6.3%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) was down 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 356,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,102,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

Genius Sports Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after buying an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 456,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 5.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 285,114 shares during the period. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

