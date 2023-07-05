Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.31

Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.31 and traded as high as $33.74. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 892 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.59%.

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

