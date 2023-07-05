Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GXTG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,841. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 million, a P/E ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

