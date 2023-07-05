Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.49

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 377088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.
About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
