Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.8 %

Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

