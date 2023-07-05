Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.08

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.08 and traded as high as $40.10. Granite Construction shares last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 66,613 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

See Also

