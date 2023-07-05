Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Up 4.7 %

GMGMF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

