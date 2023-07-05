Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in June

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the May 31st total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Up 4.7 %
GMGMF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $3.35.
About Graphene Manufacturing Group
