Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Up to $50.73

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.73, but opened at $51.89. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $51.89, with a volume of 527 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $624.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $89,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,723.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $25,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.