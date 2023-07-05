Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $280.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

