Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.3% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Profile



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

