GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $18.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.
GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile
