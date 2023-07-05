GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of GUNGF stock remained flat at $18.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

