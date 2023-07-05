Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Shares Gap Up to $7.09

Shares of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.09, but opened at $7.59. Hammerhead Energy shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1,512 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HHRS shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hammerhead Energy ( NASDAQ:HHRS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Hammerhead Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $5,560,000. Finally, Riverstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $606,714,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.