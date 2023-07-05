Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPYFree Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPYFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

