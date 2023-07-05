Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:HAPY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.80% of Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF (HAPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Human Capital Factor Unconstrained index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US-listed large-cap companies scoring highest in terms of a quantitative measure that ties corporate culture to financial performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Corporate Culture Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.