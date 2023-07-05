Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,872. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

