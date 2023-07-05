Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

