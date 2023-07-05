Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. 365,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,849. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.62 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

