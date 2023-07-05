Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

