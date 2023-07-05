Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.37. The stock had a trading volume of 119,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,674. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

