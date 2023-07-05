Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 162 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 117.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $113,569,000 after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $42,182,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $206.01. 436,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.10 and a 200 day moving average of $176.94. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.