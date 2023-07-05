Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.59. 3,560,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,054,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

