Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Purchases A$80,500.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Free Report) insider Bevan Tarratt acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$80,500.00 ($53,666.67).

Bevan Tarratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Bevan Tarratt purchased 5,045,455 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$136,227.29 ($90,818.19).

On Friday, June 2nd, Bevan Tarratt acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,500.00 ($9,000.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bevan Tarratt bought 2,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$46,000.00 ($30,666.67).

About Hartshead Resources

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

