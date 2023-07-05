Harvest Finance Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $17.64 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $25.77 or 0.00084784 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,512 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

