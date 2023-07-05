Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Down 20.6% in June

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

HA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,130. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $571.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.