Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Chairman David T. Turner purchased 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $49,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $855,419.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $135,752. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 2.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HWBK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

