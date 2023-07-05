HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransCode Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.70) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($17.40). The consensus estimate for TransCode Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNAZ opened at $2.34 on Monday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74.

Insider Transactions at TransCode Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TransCode Therapeutics news, CEO Robert Michael Dudley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 912,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

