HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $297.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.56. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,699 shares of company stock worth $2,714,379. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

