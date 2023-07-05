Head-To-Head Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) vs. Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) and Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.58 $4.84 million $0.04 131.28 Co-Diagnostics $12.12 million 2.85 -$14.24 million ($1.00) -1.14

Analyst Ratings

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quipt Home Medical and Co-Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Co-Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.81%. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 382.46%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Co-Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97% Co-Diagnostics -261.57% -16.66% -15.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Co-Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.