Head to Head Contrast: German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares German American Bancorp and City Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $260.60 million 3.12 $81.82 million $3.18 8.65 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.73%.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 32.48% 16.76% 1.50% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats City Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

