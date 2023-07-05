Head to Head Review: Broad Street Realty (BRST) & Its Peers

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Broad Street Realty to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.33% -33.01% -4.06% Broad Street Realty Competitors -180.10% 3.10% 0.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Broad Street Realty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty Competitors 213 996 1127 23 2.41

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 344.19%. Given Broad Street Realty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broad Street Realty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million -$13.75 million -1.96 Broad Street Realty Competitors $1.45 billion $64.78 million 41.12

Broad Street Realty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Broad Street Realty rivals beat Broad Street Realty on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Broad Street Realty

(Free Report)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

