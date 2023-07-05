Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAW – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIAW remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,079. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

