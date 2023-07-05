Hedera 24-Hour Volume Hits $27.19 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $27.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,929.04434 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04886694 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $22,748,866.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

